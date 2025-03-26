Dhanush's Extraordinary Journey of Fakir Telugu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

Kollywood actor Dhanush's first Hollywood venture, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, has been launched in Telugu on the hit OTT platform Aha, giving this adventure comedy a new lease on life. This follows as Dhanush is set to begin his next venture, Idly Kadai, following the success of the critically acclaimed film NEEK (Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam).

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is an adventure comedy film released in 2018, directed by Ken Scott. The movie was Dhanush's first international venture, and though it failed to make a huge splash at the box office, it gained a loyal fan base on OTT platforms. The film's offbeat mix of drama, humour, and adventure was appreciated by the audience, who enjoyed its nonconformist storytelling.

Now, six years since it first came out, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is likely to find a larger audience with its Telugu outing on Aha. The film is already streaming in English and Tamil on other platforms and caters to an eclectic audience base.

While Dhanush's Hollywood entry is getting a second wind, everyone waits with bated breath to see how it performs in the digital world. Will The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir discover a new love among Telugu-speaking people? Only time will be able to tell. Keep watching this space for more on this thrilling development in the OTT world.

