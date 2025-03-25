K-Dramas on OTT this Week, March 24-30: Weak Hero Class 1, Divorce Insurance, and More

The month of March will be a feast for K-Drama fans as top titles like Heo's Restaurant, Divorce Insurance, and Heesu in Class 2 are all releasing. Not just these, the highly anticipated OTT release of action thriller Weak Hero Class 1 will also happen.

Also, fans can enjoy new episode releases of ongoing dramas like My Dearest Nemesis, Buried Hearts, Undercover High School, and more. Let's take a look at some of the releases that are bound to keep excitement soaring for K-Drama fans out there.

New Releases: Weak Hero Class 1

Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook, and Hong Kyung's high-school action drama has made its debut on Netflix. The story revolves around how a model student fights bullies and forms some surprising friendships along the way.

Divorce Insurance:

A comedy-romantic drama, this series starring Lee Dong Wook and Lee Joo Bin will start streaming on Prime Video from March 28. It has an interesting concept where an insurance company creates a new policy—a divorce policy.

Heesu in Class 2:

Ahn Ji Ho, Cho Jun Young, and Lee Sang Jun acted in this drama that revolves around a high school student whose life has two key pillars—his best friend and a secret crush. The 8-episode drama will start streaming on Viki from 28th March.

Some of the new episodes that will release from ongoing K-dramas include My Dearest Nemesis, Hyperknife (JioHotstar - 26th March), Villains Everywhere (March 26th, 27th - Viki), When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix - 28th March), Buried Hearts (JioHotstar - March 28th, 29th), Undercover High School, The Potato Lab (Netflix - March 29th, 30th), The Art of Negotiation (March 29th, 30th - Viki).