JNVST 2025 Results for Navodaya Class 6, 9: Check here at navodaya.gov.in

The Jawahar Navodaya Samiti (JNS) has officially announced the results for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 for Class 6 and Class 9 today, March 25, 2025. Students can now visit the official website – navodaya.gov.in to check their results.

The JNVST 2025 for Class 6 was held on January 18, 2025, and for Class 9, it was conducted on February 8, 2025. After checking the results, students who have been selected need to submit the required documents to the respective JNVs. It's important to note that the National Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will not consider re-evaluation requests for answer sheets after the results are released.

Students will be admitted to JNVs located within the district where they currently study. It’s crucial to follow the instructions provided by the respective JNVs for the next steps in the admission process.

How to Check JNVST Result 2025 for Class 6 & 9:

Visit the official website of NVS – cbseit.in or navodaya.gov.in.

Look for the result link for Class 6 or Class 9.

Enter your roll number and date of birth, then click submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Documents Required for Admission:

Students selected for admission will need to submit the following documents:

Residence Certificate

Birth Certificate

Caste/Category Certificate (for SC, ST, and OBC candidates)

Disability Certificate (for differently-abled candidates)

Proof of eligibility as per NVS rules

Seat Reservation and Admission Process:

According to the JNVST guidelines, 75% of the seats will be filled with students from rural areas, while the remaining 25% will be open to both urban and rural candidates, following the existing reservation policies.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are residential schools under the Ministry of Education, offering quality education through a nationwide selection process. The written exam assesses the academic potential of students seeking admission to Class 6 and Class 9.

For any queries regarding the result or the admission process, students and parents can contact the Jawahar Navodaya Samiti helpline or visit the nearest JNV center for assistance.