Allu Arjun, Atlee Movie: Chiranjeevi or Balakrishna—Who Will Join the Cast?

After the phenomenal ₹1800 crore success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is set for his next big project with director Atlee. Initially planned with Trivikram, the project was postponed, leading Bunny to approve Atlee’s film, reportedly a period action drama.

This film was originally developed for Salman Khan but was shelved due to budget concerns and his declining box office performance. Now, Allu Arjun has taken the lead, with the makers also considering a prominent Tamil star for a key role. There is speculation that Sivakarthikeyan, currently working on Parashakti, might join the cast. If confirmed, his comic timing paired with Allu Arjun’s pan-India appeal could create a massive impact in both Tamil and Telugu markets.

One of the most crucial casting decisions revolves around the role of Allu Arjun’s father. With Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan declining the offer, the makers are now looking at Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Mohanlal, or Mammootty, all of whom have strong box office appeal. Chiranjeevi, in particular, would be an exciting choice, given his long-standing rapport with Bunny and his mass appeal across Telugu cinema. However, his packed schedule could pose a challenge, making it uncertain if he can accommodate this project.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is undergoing special training overseas on Atlee’s recommendation. To avoid delays, he has reportedly insisted that the film be completed within a year. If all goes as planned, shooting will wrap up by March 2025, with a 2026 release. Once this project concludes, he is expected to resume work with Trivikram. With Atlee’s expertise in crafting mass entertainers and the possibility of Chiranjeevi’s presence, this film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.