Rail wheel unit in Saran yielding rich dividends, says Lalu Prasad

Patna, Aug 14 (IANS) Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav claimed on Wednesday that the rail wheel manufacturing facility in Saran is yielding rich dividends and generating employment in Bihar.

Taking credit for the independent unit of the Indian Railways, the RJD chief said, “The rail wheel plant at Bela under Dariyapur Block in Saran district has achieved a record production level of 2 lakh rail wheels.”

Recalling laying the foundation for the plant in 2008 during his tenure as the Railway Minister with an outlay of Rs 1,640 crore, Lalu Prasad talked about the challenges faced while setting up the factory as the site was surrounded by rivers, thus prone to flooding.

“The 'Made in Bihar' rail wheels have not only set the record for increasing the speed of Indian trains, but also played a crucial role in reducing the Railways' reliance on imports. The rail wheel plant in Bela has produced over 2 lakh rail wheels, contributing to India's push for self-reliance,” said the former Bihar Chief Minister.

“The sophisticated factory is a landmark achievement for Indian Railways, as it was set up without any foreign collaboration -- thanks to the expertise of our engineers. It was a vital step toward reviving industrialisation in Bihar,” Lalu Prasad said.

He also highlighted the role of RJD, the second-largest party in UPA-1, claiming that it secured substantial financial assistance for Bihar’s development between 2004 and 2009.

“During that period, with the support of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, Bihar received Rs 1.44 lakh crore for various infrastructure projects. The establishment of a network of railway factories in Saran and Madhepura contributed to the state's overall growth and development,” Lalu Prasad said.

"The RJD with 21 MPs managed substantial financial assistance for Bihar from the Centre between 2004 and 2009. In contrast, the NDA has failed to secure significant benefits for the state despite having larger number of MPs from Bihar -- 31 in 2014, 39 in 2019, and 30 in 2024," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.