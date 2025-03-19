Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) OTT Release on Amazon Prime Video on March 21

Dhanush’s third directorial, Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), starring debutant Pavish in the lead role, is all set for its OTT release. After its theatrical release on February 21, the film received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Now, fans can watch the film online starting March 21 on Prime Video.

Dhanush shared the news about NEEK’s OTT debut on his X account, posting, “#NEEKonPrime from March 21st onwards…”

Speaking about his acting debut, Pavish said in an interview, “I was nervous in front of the camera, but Dhanush sir made me feel comfortable. He was very patient and gave us the space we needed during scenes.” Pavish praised Dhanush for his support and understanding, especially during his first film experience.

NEEK is written, directed, and produced by Dhanush, with co-production by Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri. The film features Pavish Narayan, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, and Priya Prakash Varrier in lead roles, along with R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, and others in key roles. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash, while cinematography is by Britto, and Prasanna GK handles editing.

Dhanush is also working on his fourth directorial project, Idly Kadai, starring Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, and Shalini Pandey. The film is produced by Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films.