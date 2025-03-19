Manish Malhotra recalls dressing Michael Jackson: Made in 1 day, without measurements

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Ace couturier Manish Malhotra shared a throwback about dressing the late King of Pop Michael Jackson. He shared he made the ensemble in just one day without measurements.

Manish took to Instagram, where he shared a video of MJ thanking the designer for the outfit. He also shared a picture posing with the King Of Pop, who donned a sherwani with trousers paired with a shawlin textured handloom with woven silk and brocade borders.

He wrote in the caption: “Throwback: It was an Honour and so Exciting to be dressing Fabulous @michaeljackson at the Bollywood Awards was held in 1998 at Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, New York and i won a Costume Award for @karanjohars #kuchkuchhotahai……”

Manish recalled that he was thrilled when he got the message about dressing Michael Jackson as in 1998 he wanted to blend a global infusion into a traditional sherwani.

“When I got a message from Kamal Dhandona and the late S P Hinduja the sponsors of the show to dress #michealjackson I was thrilled and at that time 1998 wanted to blend a Global infusion into the traditional sherwani cut.”

Calling it as the memories for life, he added: “So, worked on a shorter sherwani with trousers and a shawl / stoll in textured handloom with woven silk and brocade borders and all of it made in 1 day and without measurements.. #memoriesforlife”

Michael Jackson is regarded as one of the most significant figures of the 20th century. Over a four-decade career, his world record music achievements broke racial barriers in America and made him a global figure. It was in 2009, when the music legend died of acute propofol intoxication in Los Angeles at the age of 50.

Talking about Manish, he made his costume designing debut with the film Swarg in 1990. It starred Rajesh Khanna, Govinda and Juhi Chawla. The same year, he was hired by Sridevi to style her photoshoot looks. In 1993, he designed a complete look for the late Sridevi's character in Mahesh Bhatt's Gumrah.

Over the years, he has designed costumes for several movies including names such as “Kaun?”, “Asoka,” “Kabhi Khushi Khabie Gham…”, “Veer-Zaara”, and “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” to name a few.

