Nikhil is Happy for Thandel Blockbuster Success

Nikhil Siddhartha is gearing up for an action-packed year with multiple exciting projects on the horizon. Nikhil, who attained Pan India stardom with Karthikeya 2, is elated with the blockbuster success of Thandel, directed by Karthikeya filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti.

Extending his congratulations to director Chandoo Mondeti on the success of Thandel, Nikhil expressed his excitement for their next collaboration—Karthikeya 3, the highly anticipated sequel in the hit franchise. "We plan to start soon, but first, I need to wrap up India House, while Chandoo finalizes the script," he shared, keeping fans intrigued.

Nikhil is eager to bring fresh cinematic experiences to his fans, starting with Swayambhu, his most ambitious and expensive film to date.

“We’ve been shooting under wraps, and I’m thrilled to share that we’ve completed 95% of the film,” Nikhil revealed.

All Eyes on Swayambhu

Started with Sekhar Kammula's Happy Days, Nikhil's career spans nearly two decades. He is known for his astute script sense and choosing diverse and challenging roles. Nikhil is confident that Swayambhu will be a visual spectacle, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Swayambhu is being directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and it has cinematography by acclaimed cameraman Senthil. The film has Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. The movie is being filmed on a grand scale and lavish budget. The pre-release business of Swayambhu is shattering records and is expected to be the highest grosser in Nikhil's career.