TDP Govt Does it Again: YSR’s Name Removed from Vizag Cricket Stadium

Months after former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s name was removed from the plaque at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada, the TDP-led NDA government has carried out a similar action, this time in Visakhapatnam.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led government has ordered the removal of YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s name from the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The name was removed under the pretext of conducting repair work.

The Andhra Cricket Association–Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association Stadium was named after YSR on September 14, 2009, under the leadership of then ACA President Gokaraju Gangaraju. The decision to honor the late Chief Minister was widely appreciated across society.

However, the removal of YSR’s name from the stadium is being viewed as politically motivated. Observers have criticized the TDP government, urging it to focus on developing the State rather than engaging in such petty tactics.

Soon after the TDP-JSP-BJP coalition came to power, several landmarks honoring either YSR or Jagan were vandalized.