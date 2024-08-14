TRAI’s crackdown on menace of spam calls

In the wake of growing cyber frauds involving the spam calls and robocalls, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued directions to all access providers to cease promotional calls from unregistered telemarketers (UTMs) with immediate effect. This directive is being seen as a great initiative to curb the growing menace of spam calls.

The TRAI has asked the telecom companies to comply immediately with its directive and submit an action taken report every two weeks. It hopes the ‘decision action’ may significantly decrease spam calls and will provide much needed relief to the consumers.

“All promotional voice calls from the unregistered Senders/ Unregistered Telemarketer (UTMs) using Telecom Resources (SIP/ PRI/ other telecom resources) shall be stopped immediately,” TRAI said in a release on Tuesday.

Under the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018, the directive mandates the access providers to disconnect all telecom resources of unregistered senders for making spam calls and to blacklist such senders.

The release further stated that if any unregistered telemarketer or sender is found violating the regulations and consumers complain about it, the primary telecom service provider will be authorised to disconnect its telecom resources for a period of up to two years.

