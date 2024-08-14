Is Jr NTR's Accident Real? Find out here!

As per the reports, it appears that South Indian actor Young Tiger Jr NTR met with an accident last night. Sources say that he has hurt his left hand, wrist, and fingers. The rumour that Tarak was involved in a car accident last night in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills is spreading widely. It is reported that he is receiving medical care at a private city hospital right now.

Currently, the 'RRR' actor is shooting his next release, 'Devara', under Koratala Shiva's direction, starring Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, an official statement from Jr NTR's office was released saying, "Mr NTR @tarak9999 sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym. His hand has been immobilized with a cast as a precautionary measure. Despite the injury, Mr NTR completed the shoot for Devara last night and is now recuperating. The cast will be off in a couple of weeks, and he will be back at work soon. In the meantime, we request that speculation regarding this minor injury is avoided."

Tarak wrapped up filming the first part of the Devara movie. This is the final shot, he said in a photo he posted from the shooting site. The Devara movie will be released in theatres on September 27. The fans have high hopes for this film, which is being released nationwide in India.