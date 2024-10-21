October 31 - November 2: 3-Day holidays for schools

With November coming, a lot of festivals and holidays await the people of Uttar Pradesh. It is going to be a welcome relief from the winter chill for both young children and adults to take their much-needed break.

There are quite a few important festivals that fall in November. Some of the major festivals include Diwali and Chhath Puja. All the schools, colleges, and offices will go on leave during these festivals so, people would have some fine time to cool themselves down and derive back their lost energy.

Get ready for three consecutive days of holiday in November! Diwali is on 31st October and 1st November, and then Govardhan Puja on 2nd November and Bhai Dooj on 3rd November. This means that schools, colleges, banks, and offices are going to be off, so get ready to find some time with your family and head out for a short trip.

Diwali significance :

Diwali, one of Hinduism's most significant festivals, is celebrated with immense enthusiasm across the country. The festival of lights is observed every year on the Amavasya date of Kartik month. According to legend, when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, the people welcomed him by lighting lamps, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.

