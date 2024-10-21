Roja Demands Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan's Resignation

October 21, Nagiri: Former minister and YSRCP leader RK Roja criticized the state government for failing to protect women, citing rising incidents of rape and murder, and called on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Home Minister Anita to resign if they cannot ensure women’s safety.

Speaking to the media in Nagiri, Roja highlighted that despite the frequent crimes against women, the state government continues to ignore these issues. She pointed out recent incidents, such as the brutal rape and murder of a young woman in Badvel and the attack on a woman in Tenali, who is now brain-dead. Despite these tragedies, CM Chandrababu flew to Hyderabad to attend a TV show recording with MLA Balakrishna instead of meeting the victims' families.

She also criticized Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for his silence on the issue, questioning his previous promises to take strong action against criminals. Roja remarked that the TDP government was more focused on political vendettas, filing false cases against YSRCP leaders, while using the police for personal gains instead of maintaining law and order.

Roja demanded that the government should immediately push for the implementation of the Disha Act for women’s safety and restore women’s police stations. She warned that if the government continues to neglect the safety of women, the public would respond by teaching them a lesson.

