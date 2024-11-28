November 29 holiday for schools in Andhra Pradesh

The southwest Bay of Bengal is experiencing a severe cyclonic storm, which is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal Andhra Pradesh. Given this, the authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on November 29.

According to the weather forecast, this cyclonic storm is expected to cross the Sri Lankan coast within the next 12 hours will move northwestwards and will cause heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. The districts Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, and West Godavari will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 28-30.

Heavy rain is likely to cause disruptions in normal life, and the authorities have taken a proactive step by declaring a holiday for schools and colleges on November 29. This will ensure the safety of students and staff, and also prevent any disruption in the educational schedule.

The Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning of strong winds with a speed of 35-45 mph gusting up to 55 mph in the south coastal region. The authority has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea and has advised people to be vigilant. It has also asked farmers to take necessary precautions for the protection of crops.

The holiday declaration has been a relief to students and parents, who were worried about the safety of their children in the wake of the heavy rainfall warning. The authorities have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety, and the holiday declaration is a part of those measures.

