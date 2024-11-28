November 28, 29: Yellow alert for Tamil Nadu

A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is fast intensifying into a cyclone, and this has set a high alert in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic system will intensify into a cyclonic storm soon. Heavy to very heavy rainfalls along with strong winds and thunderstorms are expected from the cyclonic system.

Currently, the deep depression is at 120 km east-southeast of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, and 550 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is moving north-northwest at 13 mph and is likely to brush Sri Lanka before landfalling between Cuddalore and Chennai on November 30.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms. It's also likely to bring rough seas and high waves that could pose danger for fishing fishermen and coastal communities.

Schools and colleges have been closed and holidays declared in parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of the storm. Affected educational institutions include those in Karaikal, Puducherry, and parts of Chennai.

Residents in Chennai are also preparing for possible inconveniences that the storm may bring, including power interruptions. The city is already set to have five-hour power cuts on November 28 because of maintenance work, but authorities assured that they will restore power sooner if it is possible.

Citizens are cautioned to remain vigilant and to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves. The government has told people to stay indoors and not travel to the affected areas. The National Disaster Response Force and other emergency services are put on high alert, prepared to respond in case any situation arises.

The people of the place, as well as the tourists, should remain updated and take the orders of the local authorities when the cyclone is near. It will make landfall on November 30, so the necessary precautions are to be taken for safe and secure passage through the cyclone.

