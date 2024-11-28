Holidays in Maldives Get Costly as Departure Tax Hiked!

The Maldives, a luxury tourist destination, will raise its exit fees for tourists from December 1. The decision is taken to generate revenue for the maintenance of the Velana International Airport, the country's primary transit hub.

The Maldivian Inland Revenue Authority, MIRA, has said that it will increase the exit fees depending on the class of service used by the passenger from four times. Economy-class passengers will now pay US$50 instead of the previous US$30; business-class passengers will be charged US$120 compared to the previous US$60; first-class US$240 compared to US$90; and private jets US$480 against US$120.

The tax will apply to all non-Maldivian visitors, regardless of age or passport, and will not consider the length or duration of the flight. This means that tourists will have to pay the same fee whether they are travelling from Delhi or London.

The fee hike comes as the Maldives struggles to balance its tourism revenue with the needs of its population. The country is facing a number of economic challenges, including a high risk of external and overall debt distress, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The Maldives is a goldmine for luxury hotel and resort brands, with rooms and villas costing thousands of dollars per night. Yet, the average Maldivian earns only about $12,000 a year, according to the US State Department.

The fee hike will not even be noticed by some tourists as it will be added to the price of airline tickets. However, it may affect tourism in the Maldives, especially among budget-conscious travellers.

