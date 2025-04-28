Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appeals Odisha CM to ensure safety of migrant Muslim labourers

Bhubaneswar, April 28 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has sought the intervention of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to ensure the safety and security of immigrant Muslim labourers from West Bengal working in the state.

In a letter written to CM Majhi on Monday, Chowdhury stated that a large number of Bengalis, mainly from the minority Muslim community, work as migrant labourers in several parts of Odisha.

The senior congress leader further added that the unfortunate terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of lives of several innocent civilians, has completely shaken the security apparatus in the country.

The Police Forces of all the states have launched an initiative to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants living in the Country.

“While it is a necessity to identify and deport the illegals, very unfortunately, the current drive is having a negative effect on the lives and livelihood of a large section of the population, which is not only innocent but also poor and helpless,” wrote Chowdhury.

He alleged that, most unfortunately and sadly, a huge number of Bengali-speaking Muslims, particularly ones living outside West Bengal, including Odisha, for earning their livelihood, are being targeted, harassed, tortured and threatened with deportation.

He also claimed that these labourers, who mostly belong to the lower sections of society, are the worst sufferers of Police excesses being witnessed in the ongoing drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

“I have been continuously receiving reports of the innocent and poor Bengali-speaking people being targeted and tortured to no end on the question of their Nationality,” alleged Chowdhury.

He said that it is essential that the lives of the poor and hapless who are Indians, irrespective of their language, creed, culture or religion, are protected, and are allowed to lead their lives peacefully.

“I would, therefore, request you to take every possible measure to ensure that the innocent Bengali speaking people, whether of the majority or minority community, and are bonafide Indian nationals working as labourers in Odisha, are not subjected to harassment, humiliation, torture and possible loss of livelihood. Looking ahead for your kind intervention in ensuring that the interests of the innocent Bengali speaking people living in Odisha, who are Bonafide citizens of the Country, are protected,” urged Chowdhury.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.