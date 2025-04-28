PSEB Result 2025: Class 10 and 12 Results Date, Time and How to check!

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 shortly. As per past trends, the Class 10 results could be announced by April end, while the Class 12 online marksheets may be released by the first week of May.

When to Expect the Results?

Even though official confirmation about the exact date and time is to be made, students can gear up for it. The Class 10 exams of PSEB were conducted from March 10 to April 4 and Class 12 exams from February 19 to April 4.

How to Check PSEB Results 2025

After the results are announced, students can view their PSEB 10th results 2025 on the official website, pseb.ac.in. Follow these steps to view the results:

Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Click on the result link for Class 10 or Class 12

Enter your roll number and other necessary details

Submit the details to see your result

Download and take a print of your result sheet for future use

Previous Year's Results

In the previous year, the PSEB Class 10th results had an amazing overall pass percentage of 97.24%. Ludhiana's Aditi had the first rank, followed by Alisha Sharma of Ludhiana and Karmanpreet Kaur of Amritsar who shared the second rank with 99.23% marks each.

Stay Updated

Students are encouraged to keep looking at the official website for updates on the result announcement. With results expected to arrive shortly, students can get ready to look at their performance and decide on future academic pursuits.

