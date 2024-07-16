New fee structure for Telangana engineering colleges finalised

Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC), which fixes the annual tuition fee for technical, and engineering courses once in three years, has finalised the new fee structure for engineering courses in the state. The revised fee structure will come into effect from the 2025-26 academic year.

Recently, TAFRC Chairman Justice A Gopal Reddy chaired a meeting to discuss the hike in college fees. Higher Education Council Secretary Acharya Sriram Venkatesh, Higher Education Department Joint Secretary Haritha, JNTUH Registrar Acharya K. Venkateswara Rao, OU Registrar Acharya Lakshminarayana and others participated in the meeting.

TAFRC is expected to announce the new fee structure through a notification by the end of July. The engineering colleges will commence the admission process in the first or second week of August. The respective colleges will be required to submit their income and expenditure details for the last 2-3 years to the committee.

After reviewing their submissions, the TAFRC will inform the college representatives about the tentatively revised fee structure. The annual tuition fee structure will be finalised after considering the objections from the college managements, if any. Later, the details about the hike in fee structure will be sent to the Chief Secretary of Education Department for approval. Finally, the state government’s department will issue a G.O. to implement the new fee structure in engineering colleges.

