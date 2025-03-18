JNTUH BTech Results: 75% Students Fail in Exams

In a startling revelation, the just-released BTech examination results of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and its associated colleges have recorded a whopping 75% failure rate. While 40,000 students sat for the examinations, a mere 10,000 cleared all their subjects.

The results, published on the university's site, indicate poor performance by students in major subjects like Mathematics (M1), Graphical Drawing, and Physics. These are subjects that have always been thought of as difficult ones, and results this year only served to confirm this perception.

The failed students are both regular and supplementary exam takers. The results of the first-year regular and second-semester supplementary are posted on the website, and students can view their results online.

The high failure rate has created doubts regarding the quality of education and the readiness of students. Although some might say that the exams were difficult, others attribute the failure to the lack of effort and commitment from students.

The administration of the university has not commented on the huge failure rate as yet, but it is hoped that they will take action to curb the problem. Meanwhile, failed students will have to sit for re-exams, which will be held at a later time.

The results of the BTech exam serve as a wake-up call to the students, parents, and educators. It is a reminder of the necessity for a more concentrated education and the necessity of giving good support to students who are struggling with difficult subjects.

