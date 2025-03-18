‘Panneer Pushpangal' fame Suresh to make a comeback to Tamil cinema

Chennai, Mar 18 (IANS) Actor Suresh, best known for having played the lead role in cult classics like ‘Panneer Pushpangal’ and ‘Kozhi Kovuthu’, will, after several years, again be seen in a Tamil film that is now being directed by Vijay Sri G.

It may be recalled that Vijay Sri is the same director who directed ‘Haraa’, the film through which actor Mohan made a comeback to the silver screen.

Actor Suresh was last seen in Tamil in the Harish Kalyan-starrer ‘Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum’ which released in 2019. He played the father of the heroine (played by Shilpa Manjunath) in the film.

Vijay Sri’s next film, which is yet to be titled, is being produced by Malaysia-based GV International stars Dato Ganesh, more commonly known as Malaysian Rajinikanth.

Apart from Suresh, the film will also feature actors Anithra Nair, Mottai Rajendran and Singam Puli among others.

Produced by GV International, a Malaysia-based production company, this grand venture will have music by Rashaanth Arwin of 'Haraa' fame.

Director Vijay Sri G is known for creating unique narratives and for casting actors in challenging roles. His past works include casting Charuhaasan in 'DhaDha 87', Nikil Murukan in 'Powder', and reviving Mohan’s on-screen journey in 'Haraa' after a long hiatus. Now, he is set to create waves again by reintroducing Suresh, a beloved actor from the 1980s in this much-anticipated project.

Sources close to the unit say that the yet-to-be-titled film will have a gripping storyline and that it will be a high-octane entertainer.

The film’s shooting is scheduled to commence soon and will take place across India and Malaysia. Adding to the excitement, the title teaser will be unveiled in Malaysia on April 19, with the production team confident that it will generate immense buzz among moviegoers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.