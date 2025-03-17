Pickleball’s Meteoric Rise in India: The Next Big Sporting Revolution?

275% Growth in Three Years – And It’s Just the Beginning

Just a few years ago, if someone mentioned pickleball, you might have responded with, “Pickle-what?” But today, the sport is making waves across India.

India’s active pickleball player base has skyrocketed by 275% in just three years, reaching an estimated 60,000 players by the end of 2024. And if you count casual players—those who’ve picked up a paddle at least once—the number comfortably crosses 100,000.

So, what’s fueling this surge?

Maybe you’ve heard Nikhil Kamath talk about it on his podcast, or perhaps you’ve seen star-studded teams battling it out in India’s first franchise-based Pickleball League (WPBL) on Sony Sports Network. Either way, there’s no denying it—pickleball is no longer just a niche sport; it’s a movement.

Not Just a Trend—A Business Opportunity

Startups and venture capitalists (VCs) are betting big on pickleball, convinced that it could be India’s next sporting revolution, much like the Indian Premier League (IPL) was for cricket.

Why the confidence? Let’s rewind a bit.

A decade ago, cricket—India’s most beloved sport—saw a dip in viewership. Gross Rating Points (GRPs), which measure ad reach, dropped from 105 in 2008 to 61 in 2014, a 40% decline. While the IPL thrived, One Day Internationals (ODIs) and even T20 matches began losing some of their shine. This shift opened doors for alternative sports.

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), launched in 2014, was proof that Indians were open to fresh sports. It became an instant hit, drawing 435 million viewers, second only to the IPL’s 552 million.

The Pandemic Boost

The real turning point for pickleball came during the pandemic. With gyms closed and contact sports off-limits, people needed an easy, engaging way to stay active. Unlike badminton, tennis, or squash, which require training, pickleball is beginner-friendly.

That’s by design. The sport wasn’t created for professional athletes—it was born out of fun and accessibility. In 1965, U.S. Congressman Joel Pritchard and businessman Bill Bell improvised a game using table tennis paddles and a perforated plastic ball to entertain their families. It was meant to be a game for everyone, and that’s exactly why it thrived in India during the pandemic.

By 2022, India hosted its first international pickleball event, the Bainbridge Cup, with a prize pool of $50,000—a remarkable sum for a non-professional sport. From there, the momentum only grew.

A Low-Cost, High-Return Investment

One reason pickleball is attracting businesses? It’s easy to set up.

A pickleball court costs just ₹3-5 lakhs to install—less than 30% of the ₹15 lakh investment needed for a badminton court. In cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, where the sport is booming, businesses can recover their investment in just three months.

And the numbers prove it.

In early 2024, India had around 200 operational pickleball courts. Today, that number has surged past 1,200, with 3-4 new courts opening every week in major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Surat. By 2028, India’s active player base is expected to hit 1 million, driving demand for at least 2,500 courts.

But it’s not just about courts. Ancillary businesses are thriving too—paddle and ball manufacturers, apparel brands, and equipment rental services are popping up everywhere.

Following the U.S. Playbook?

In the U.S., where pickleball is the fastest-growing sport, businesses have expanded far beyond just courts. Pickleball-themed cafés and social hubs have turned the game into an experience. Tech startups have jumped in, creating apps to book courts, schedule lessons, and organize leagues.

India is already catching up.

Startups like GoRally have raised $750,000 from investors like Udaan’s Sujeet Kumar and Tracxn’s Abhishek Goyal. Even Shark Tank has taken notice—U.S.-based Goodland Pickleball secured ₹80 lakhs in equity at a ₹13 crore valuation.

The Challenges Ahead

But before you rush to invest, here’s the catch.

Breaking into the business won’t be as easy down the line. Urban cities like Mumbai face space constraints, making new court setups difficult and expensive. Established businesses—those with existing tennis courts or gyms—will have the advantage, as they can simply repurpose their space for pickleball.

And then there’s the risk of premiumization.

Pickleball, which started as a sport for everyone, could turn into an elite pastime, much like golf or tennis. If that happens, it might shift from being an accessible, community-driven sport to an expensive, exclusive experience—shrinking the market for businesses banking on mass adoption.

The Verdict

Pickleball’s rise in India is undeniable, and the opportunities are huge. But if it becomes a playground for the privileged, it risks losing the very essence that made it popular in the first place.

Will it remain a sport for the masses, or will it become an exclusive club? Only time will tell.