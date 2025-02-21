JNTU-Hyderabad Declares Second and Fourth Saturdays as Holidays

In good news for students, teachers, and employees, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad has introduced a new holiday policy with effect from now. As per officials, the university offices, campus, and constituent colleges will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

The move is the re-introduction of the fourth Saturday holiday, which was earlier scrapped in 2008. The new policy does not apply to affiliated colleges. A circular regarding the new holiday policy was sent by JNTU-Hyderabad Registrar Prof K Venkateswara Rao, after instructions from Vice Chancellor Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy.

The move is likely to relieve students, faculty, and employees, who now will have a weekend break one more time in a month. The policy is also aligning the holiday list of JNTU-Hyderabad with the holiday list of Indian post offices, which are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

The revival of the fourth Saturday holiday has been viewed as a welcome development in enhancing work-life balance and alleviating student and staff stress. It should also enhance morale and productivity because people will be able to enjoy more time relaxing and recharging.

While the new policy has generally been welcomed by most people, some have had fears regarding the potential disruption that it might pose to academic deadlines and timetables. Yet, officials in the university have guaranteed that essential changes will be undertaken so as not to derail academic processes in light of the new holiday policy.

With this new policy, JNTU-Hyderabad has gone the extra mile in showing its dedication to the health and happiness of its students, teachers, and employees. As the university moves forward and expands, this action is likely to positively affect its community and image.

