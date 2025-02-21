Half Day School Holidays for Telangana and AP?

Summer heat is already making its mark felt in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The burning sun is already finding it tough for individuals to go out of their homes in the daytime, and parents are also becoming apprehensive about their wards' safety.

The schools in such states typically operate on a half-day schedule during summer. This involves students coming to classes in the morning and then going back home for lunch. But with the heat wave situation getting more severe, parents are now insisting that the government begin the half-day classes earlier.

"We are concerned about the health of our children," says Hyderabad parent Sridevi. "The heat is extreme, and we don't want our children to suffer. If the government can begin the half-day classes a little earlier, it would be a big relief for us."

Students are also looking forward to the possibility of an early summer break. "We're already feeling the heat, and it's becoming tough to concentrate in school," says a student from Vijayawada, Rohan. "If we can get to go for our summer break early, that would be wonderful. We could relax, have fun, and get refreshed for the next school year."

The government is weighing the request of the parents. Officials maintain that they are keeping an eye on the temperature and will make a decision soon. "We hear the parents' and students' concerns," says an official from the education department. "We'll make a decision that's in the best interest of all."

If the government chooses to begin the half-day classes earlier, it would be a relief for students and parents. It would not only keep them safe but also provide them with much-needed respite from the scorching heat.

While the mercury keeps climbing, parents and students are holding their breath. They're expecting the government to declare an early beginning of the summer holidays soon. Till then, they'll have to suffer the heat wave.

Meanwhile, parents are instructing children to take preventive measures to be safe from the heat. "We're informing our children to drink lots of water, dress in colour clothes, and remain indoors in the middle of the day when it's extremely hot," explains Sridevi. "We're also ensuring they put sunscreen on and cover their heads with hats when outside."

While the summer heat wave gets stronger, everyone must be careful to protect themselves. Collectively, we can make sure that our kids remain healthy and cheerful until the summer holidays come along.

Also read: Half Day School Holidays, Demand Parents in AP, Telangana