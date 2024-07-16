Watch: TDP Govt fails to address public health concerns

Tadepalli: Raising serious concerns over the deteriorating health conditions in the state, YSRCP former MLA Dr Monditoka Jaganmohan Rao criticised the TDP government for its lack of action and focus on public health issues.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office here on Tuesday, the former MLA said the health conditions in our state are rapidly declining and the number of diarrhoea cases is increasing drastically every day. He added that this clearly indicates the government's inability to provide even the most basic necessity – safe drinking water.

He further accused the TDP government of prioritizing political vendettas over the well-being of the people. "Instead of addressing these pressing health concerns, the government is busy targeting YSRCP workers", he said. The former MLA said former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought revolutionary changes in the education and medical sectors during the previous tenure prioritising free healthcare to everyone.

He said Chandrababu did not set up a single government medical college during his tenure and reminded that due to the negligence and failure of the current TDP coalition government, the opening of five new medical colleges this year has been stalled. The former MLA said TDP betrayed medical students by reversing it's stand on self-finance seats in government medical colleges. He said although TDP promised to abolish the self-finance system while in opposition, they continued it once in power.