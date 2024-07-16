Mukesh Ambani’s wealth will end if he does this everyday for…

Recently, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was in the news for its grandeur and extravaganza. The wedding of the year was attended by notable personalities from international politics, silicon valley, showbiz and business world. As per some reports, Ambanis family splurged a whopping Rs 5,000 crore on the lavish wedding.

The lavish expenditure on Anant-Radhika’s wedding has brought into focus the assets of Asia’s richest person Mukhesh Ambani and his family. The networth of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is estimated to be Rs 10.21 lakh crore. This has become a talking point among netizens.

Over the week, the discussion on various social messaging platforms revolved around the wedding of Anant and Radhika and the expenditure on the celebrations. Some users said they were expecting the wedding expenses to be between Rs 1,000 and 2,000 crore but Rs 5,000 crore was mind-blowing. In other words, the wedding expenses were only around 0.5 percent of Ambanis net worth.

While the Rs 5,000 crore expenses seem overwhelming, other users wondered how long it would take for Ambanis to spend their entire wealth without working. According to estimates, if Mukesh Ambani spends or donates Rs 3 crore every day then it will take 3,40,379 days or 932 years and 6 months to spend his vast fortunes. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth increased by nearly Rs 1.98 lakh crore this year.

