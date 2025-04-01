Anant Ambani Walks to Dwarka from Jamnagar

In a stunning demonstration of faith and spirituality, Anant Ambani, the young son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, has undertaken a sacred padyatra (pilgrimage) from Jamnagar to Dwarka. This 90-kilometer trek, undertaken on the eve of his 30th birthday, is a testament to the religious fervor of Anant towards Sanatan Dharma and his search for divine blessings.

With Z-plus security and police forces accompanying him, Anant has been covering a distance of 10-12 kilometers every night, withstanding the ordeals of the journey with determination and commitment. While on his walk, he stops by temples along the way, invoking the blessings of the divine and imparting the message of spirituality and faith among the youth.

On his fifth day of travel, Anant went to the Vishwanath Veda Sanskrit Pathshala in Vadtra, where he was received warmly by Rishi Kumar with the recitation of Sanskrit shlokas. Talking about the journey, Anant felt that blind faith in Sanatan Dharma is essential, stating, "I want to tell the youth to have faith in Sanatan Dharma. The blessings of God have given me strength, and I have been walking for five days."

Anant's padyatra is slated to end in the next five days, culminating into a visit to the holy Dwarkadhish temple at Dwarka. On April 10, he will mark his 30th birthday by taking the blessings of Lord Shri Dwarkadhish, making it the most important day of his life.

Through his amazing journey, Anant Ambani is motivating thousands of youngsters to adopt their spiritual heritage and develop spirituality in Sanatan Dharma. Walking towards his destination, he is propagating a message of hope, devotion, and spirituality's power to change life.

Anant Ambani Embarks on a 141-Km Long Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat#AnantAmbani #Jamnagar #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/bfPIUZIJU1 — Circle Of Bollywood (@CircleBollywood) April 1, 2025

Also read: Mad Square Box Office Collection: 20 Crore Share in AP and Telangana