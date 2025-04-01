Mad Square Box Office Collection: 20 Crore Share in AP and Telangana

Despite receiving mixed reviews on its opening day, Mad Square, the wild sequel to the 2023 campus comedy Mad, has delivered a solid extended weekend at the box office in Telugu states. Boosted by the Eid holiday on Monday, the film's collections surged, bringing it close to the coveted ₹20 crore club.

On the festive day, Mad Square raked in an impressive ₹3.53 crore distributor share across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This pushed its four-day theatrical share to ₹18.44 crore, ensuring that the ₹20 crore mark will be comfortably surpassed by Tuesday.

Mad Square - 4-Day Theatrical Share (AP & Telangana):

Nizam – ₹8.22 crore

Ceded – ₹2.77 crore

Uttarandhra – ₹2.41 crore

East Godavari – ₹1.44 crore

West Godavari – ₹0.68 crore

Krishna – ₹1.04 crore

Guntur – ₹1.30 crore

Nellore – ₹0.58 crore

Total – ₹18.44 crore

Directed by Kalyan Shankar, who also helmed Mad, the film stars Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, and Ram Nitin in lead roles, with Priyanka Jawalkar as the female lead. While Thaman composed the background score, Bheems Ceciroleo handled the songs, adding to the film’s youthful energy.

With its current momentum, Mad Square is poised to continue its successful run at the box office in the coming days.