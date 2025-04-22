BJP accusing Punjab govt of 'tax terrorism' laughable: AAP

Chandigarh, April 22 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab spokesperson Neel Garg on Tuesday slammed the BJP for its baseless allegations against the Punjab government’s taxation policies.

“It is laughable that BJP leaders, who institutionalised tax terrorism in India, are accusing Punjab’s AAP government of spreading it,” Garg told the media here. His reaction comes hours after the state BJP unit blamed the AAP government for “looting” traders in the state to cover expenses of its leaders in Delhi.

The AAP government issued a new directive on April 18, instructing Deputy Commissioners in the Taxation Department to ensure that each Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) conducts four inspections every month and resolves them within a one-month timeframe, state BJP General Secretary Anil Sareen told the media here.

“This would result in around 1,200 inspections across the state each month. If an average penalty of Rs 8 lakh is imposed per inspection, the monthly collection would total Rs 96 crore and annually a staggering Rs 1,152 crore,” he said.

Responding to the BJP’s accusations, AAP spokesperson Garg highlighted the imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items like milk, curd, and educational materials, as well as worship materials for temples and gurdwaras. “The BJP, which promised no taxes when it came to power, has instead burdened the common man with a complex GST structure that harasses small traders and shopkeepers,” he said.

Garg also criticised the BJP’s governance for fostering a climate of fear through excessive raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department. “Under the BJP’s rule, these raids create panic among traders and small businesses. In stark contrast, Punjab’s AAP government prioritises transparency and accountability, driving growth without harassment,” the AAP spokesperson claimed.

Drawing a contrast between AAP’s governance and that of BJP’s allies, Garg presented Punjab’s record-breaking revenue growth. He said excise revenue was Rs 28,020 crore in three years under AAP, surpassing the five-year collections of the SAD-BJP (Rs 20,545 crore) and the Congress (Rs 27,395 crore). The GST collection was Rs 64,253 crore under AAP in three years, which was more than triple compared to the Congress’ Rs 21,286 crore in five years. Likewise, the stamp duty and registration fees were Rs 14,786 crore under AAP, outpacing Congress’ Rs 12,469 crore and the SAD-BJP’s Rs 12,387 crore in their terms.

He also condemned the BJP’s hollow narratives and urged its leaders to introspect. “Punjab is witnessing unprecedented development under AAP, which was unimaginable during previous regimes. The BJP should reflect on its failures instead of misleading the public,” Garg added.

