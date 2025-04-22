Road rage case: IAF officer provoking pride, sentiments of Kannada-speaking people, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, April 22 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the IAF officer, who was involved in a road rage case in the capital city, was provoking the pride and sentiments of Kannada-speaking people.

The road rage incident on Monday involved the Indian Air Force Wing Commander and a biker, who is a call centre employee.

CM Siddaramaiah issued a press statement on Tuesday, saying, “The Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, who assaulted Kannadiga Vikas Kumar over a minor vehicle touch incident in Bengaluru’s CV Raman Nagar, has now taken to social media to make baseless accusations against Karnataka and Kannadigas, provoking the pride and sentiments of the Kannada-speaking people.”

The CM further stated that Kannadigas take pride in their mother tongue, but they are not arrogant. It is not in the nature of Kannadigas to physically attack or insult others over language issues without any reason. The land of Karnataka has a rich culture of treating everyone who settles here with respect, regardless of which part of the country they come from, and embraces them as fellow Kannadigas. History stands testimony to this inclusive spirit.

"It is truly regrettable that some national media outlets, forgetting their responsibilities and professional ethics, have taken one person’s unverified claims and tarnished the reputation of the entire state of Karnataka. This has deeply hurt the sentiments of every Kannadiga, the CM stated.

"Kannadigas must not take the law into their own hands in response to provocation or agitation. The Government of Karnataka, elected by Kannadigas, is in place to ensure justice. Regarding yesterday’s (April 21) incident, I have directed the Police Commissioner to take appropriate legal action against the culprits, regardless of their position or designation. The state government is treating this matter with utmost seriousness and is committed to ensuring justice for the person who has been wronged,” he emphasised.

Earlier, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose released a video on Monday, in which he claimed that an atrocious incident had taken place when he had a flight to catch in the morning as he was heading to Kolkata. “My father needed to be admitted to the hospital for surgery. My wife Madhumita was driving me around 6.30 am on Monday to drop me at the bus stop,” he said.

“Suddenly, from the right side, a bike came and stopped in front of our car. I will share the dash cam video too. He parked his bike, stood in front of our car wearing a helmet, holding his keys, and started saying things in Kannada about ‘you DRDO people’. When he saw my wife driving, he came to my side and started arguing,” the officer stated.

“What shocked me was that local people -- Kannada-speaking elders -- were watching. Some told the bike rider he was wrong and should leave. But many of them, locals, supported him. They held my hand. That guy even bit me,” the Wing Commander alleged.

“It’s atrocious. I am stronger and more powerful; I could have done anything to him. He came prepared -- with keys in hand, wearing a helmet -- clearly wanting to escalate the situation. God knows what would have happened if my wife had been alone. I’m very worried now because my wife and child are still alone in Bengaluru,” the Wing Commander claimed.

“This happened in the heart of the city, in the DRDO area. I believe the authorities will take action. I have the vehicle number. I lost many things. But the main concern is my wife and child, who are alone in Bengaluru,” he maintained.

