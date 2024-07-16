Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja Creates Record on Netflix

The action thriller film "Maharaja," starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, has achieved significant success at the box office. Known for its unique concept, this movie is currently streaming on Netflix and has garnered a large audience there as well. It has secured the top spot on Netflix's trending list in India this week.

The film's team expressed their joy stating, "Maharaja is breaking records everywhere." This marks Sethupathi's 50th film, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, featuring key roles played by Anurag Kashyap and Mamta Mohandas. Made on a budget of Rs. 20 crores, the movie has grossed over Rs. 100 crores, which is remarkable.

What is the story about?

"Maharaja" (played by Vijay Sethupathi) is a barber who loses his wife in an accident. His only companion is his daughter Jyothi. They live together in a house far from the city. One day, Maharaja arrives at a police station, covered in wounds, claiming that three intruders attacked him at his home. During the attack, they kidnapped Lakshmi, who had saved his daughter's life. He pleads with the police to find and rescue Lakshmi.

Who is this Lakshmi that Maharaja speaks of? Why did the police initially refuse to accept his complaint? Who were the three attackers, and what enmity do they have with Maharaja? These questions form the crux of the movie and can be answered by watching it.