February 22 Holiday for JNTU Affiliated Colleges

In a recent notice, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has announced that February 22 will be a holiday for engineering colleges that fall under its jurisdiction since it coincides with the fourth Saturday of the month. This move is by a new rule that makes the fourth Saturday of each month a holiday for affiliated colleges and offices. As per the order given by JNTU Registrar K. Venkateshwar Rao, this new holiday will be in effect from this month.

This action is viewed as a positive move on the part of the university because it will relieve students and teachers of their much-turbulent schedules. With the growing pressure to excel in studies, students tend to be overburdened with assignments, projects, and exams. This extra holiday will give them some additional time to relax, rejuvenate, and concentrate on their studies.

In addition, this holiday will also provide an opportunity for the faculty members to catch up on their administrative work, plan for future lectures, and conduct research work. It will also allow them to spend quality time with their loved ones and families.

It should be highlighted that this is on top of the already listed government holidays and Sundays. Thus, students and staff will enjoy additional days of leave in the month that may be utilized to develop personally or professionally.

The move by the JNTU to announce a holiday on the fourth Saturday of each month is a welcome step towards ensuring work-life balance and stress reduction among students and teaching staff. It's a step that is bound to be welcomed by all concerned and will go a long way in ensuring a more favourable and conducive learning environment.

