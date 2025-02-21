February 22 Holiday or Not?

As February moves along, students and working professionals alike are curious to know whether they can expect a holiday on February 22. While some states have announced holidays, others have not. In this article, we will go state-wise through the holiday status for February 22.

States with Holidays on February 22

Uttar Pradesh (Varanasi): Varanasi schools have been shut down until February 22 because of the Mahakumbh Mela, a big Hindu festival. They will resume on February 24.

Jammu and Kashmir: The state has announced winter holidays for schools until February 26, including February 22.

States with Winter Holidays

Himachal Pradesh: The state has announced winter holidays for schools from February 15 to February 28, including February 22.

Jammu and Kashmir (as stated above): The state has announced winter holidays for schools up to February 26.

Uttarakhand: Some of the schools in Uttarakhand have announced winter holidays, though the date differs depending on the school and place.

States with No Holidays on February 22

Andhra Pradesh: There are no announced holidays in Andhra Pradesh on February 22.

Telangana: Telangana has not announced any holidays on February 22.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra has no holidays declared on February 22.

Gujarat: Gujarat has not made any holiday declaration on February 22.

Kerala: Kerala has not declared any holiday on February 22.

In short, some states have declared the holiday on February 22 and some have not. It's always best to verify with your local government or school administration for the holiday status in your area.

