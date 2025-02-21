TIME’s Women of the Year 2025: Poornima Burman Honored for Wildlife Conservation

Poornima Burman, a dedicated conservationist from Assam, has gained international recognition for her remarkable efforts to protect the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork. Her grassroots movement, the ‘Hargila Army,’ has not only revived the bird’s dwindling population but also empowered rural women, earning her a spot on TIME magazine’s prestigious ‘Women of the Year’ list.

A Lifelong Passion for Birds Turns Into a Mission

Growing up along the Brahmaputra River, Poornima developed a deep fascination for birds, which later led her to pursue a Ph.D. in zoology. During her research, she discovered the alarming decline of the Greater Adjutant Stork, locally known as ‘Hargila,’ due to habitat loss, urbanization, and cultural superstitions labeling the bird as a bad omen.

Concerned by these threats, Poornima took a bold step—she paused her Ph.D. and dedicated herself to conservation efforts. She identified key challenges such as deforestation, road expansions, and mobile tower installations that were further endangering the species. However, changing public perception about the bird became her biggest challenge.

The Birth of the ‘Hargila Army’

Determined to create awareness, Poornima engaged directly with local communities, particularly women, educating them on the ecological importance of the stork. Her persistent efforts led to a shift in attitudes, and she mobilized a group of rural women into what is now known as the ‘Hargila Army.’

The group took proactive steps to aid the storks, including building elevated bamboo nests to encourage nesting and initiating clean-up drives in wetlands, crucial habitats for these birds. Their work soon yielded positive results as the birds began returning to breed in safer environments.

Beyond Conservation: Women Empowerment and Global Reach

Understanding the need for sustainable livelihoods, Poornima encouraged Hargila Army members to engage in fabric weaving, ensuring economic stability while promoting conservation efforts. She also introduced incentive programs, offering financial rewards to villagers who built bird nests near their homes.

The initiative grew beyond Assam, spreading awareness across India and even reaching international audiences in Cambodia and France. The ‘Hargila Learning Center’ was also established to educate school children about wildlife conservation, fostering a new generation of environmental advocates.

Global Recognition for Poornima’s Impact

Poornima’s extraordinary work has now received global appreciation. TIME magazine honored her in its ‘Women of the Year’ list, celebrating her dedication to wildlife conservation and community upliftment. The list recognizes influential women worldwide who have overcome societal challenges to make a meaningful impact.

As Poornima continues her mission, her story stands as an inspiring testament to the power of perseverance, grassroots activism, and the crucial balance between human progress and wildlife preservation.