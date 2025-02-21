Haryana School Holidays in March: Check Complete List of Dates

The Haryana government has announced the school holiday calendar for the state for March. The calendar has Sundays, second Saturdays, and other significant festivals included in it. The decision is likely to provide relief to students and teachers, who can now plan their schedules accordingly.

As per the calendar, Haryana schools will be closed on March 2, 8, 9, 14, 16, 23, 30, and 31. These dates cover Sundays, second Saturdays, Holi, and Eid ul Fitr.

The Haryana school annual exams will be conducted in March, and the results will be announced once the exams are completed. Then the schools will open on April 1, 2025, for the next session.

The timings of the school in Haryana are between 8:00 AM and 2:30 PM. The holiday calendar has been released by the government so that students and teachers can plan their schedules accordingly.

The announcement of the holiday calendar is a relief for students and educators in Haryana, as they will be able to plan and utilize their holidays to the fullest. The holidays will also provide students with a much-needed respite from their studies and enable them to relax and regain their energy.

Following is the full list of holidays for Haryana schools during March:

March 2 (Sunday)

March 9 (Sunday)

March 14 (Holi - Friday)

March 16 (Sunday)

March 23 (Sunday/Shahidi Diwas)

March 30 (Sunday)

March 31 (Eid ul Fitr - Monday)

March 8 (Second Saturday)

Also read: JNTU-Hyderabad Declares Second and Fourth Saturdays as Holidays