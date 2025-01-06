January 6 Holiday for schools in these states

The cold wave sweeping across the country has relieved school students in several states as governments declared holidays due to harsh weather conditions.

In Punjab, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and professional institutions, got a holiday on January 6 to mark the birth anniversary of the tenth Patshah Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

While all this is happening, several districts in Uttar Pradesh have reportedly shut down their schools due to the cold fog and cold wave. In Gorakhpur, a holiday was declared for all schools from class one to eight on 6 January. Likewise, all schools from classes 1 to 8 have been closed until 11 January in Lucknow.

In Bihar, schools in several districts, including Gaya, Patna, Bhojpur, and Saran, have been closed due to the cold wave. In Gaya, teaching has been stopped in all pre-schools, government and private schools from class 1 to 5, and all Anganwadi centres till January 8.

In Madhya Pradesh, it has been declared a holiday on January 6 for nursery up to class VIII students by the Gwalior district administration due to severe cold and cold waves. A six-day holiday has been announced for schools in Tamil Nadu.

Many of the districts were compelled to make alterations in their school hours due to the cold wave. In Gwalior, for instance, schools have opened two weeks later, from 7 January through 31 January. Schools started at 10 am and up to 3 pm.

The cold wave has sent relief to the school-going children, but it has caused a hindrance in the normal flow of life across the country in many places. It is advised by the governments that people should take care and avoid overexertion during this period.

