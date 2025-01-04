Telangana Sankranti Holidays 2025: 7 Days for Schools, Colleges and Offices

It's time for the festival season, but an advantageous one for students. According to the school calendar for the year 2024-25, the School Education Department announced the holidays for schools from January 13 to 17. This five-day holiday on account of Sankranthi has been permitted before the Christmas break and only for the state schools, excluding missionary schools.

Students can expect an extended holiday for seven days since January 11 and 12 fall on Second Saturday and Sunday, respectively which extends their Sankranti Holidays 2025. This short vacation will give the students a much-needed break before they begin studying for their examinations.

The Formative Assessment Exams-IV are ready to roll into town, and students will soon have to make themselves ready for the same. Schools have already been asked to conduct exams by January 29 for Class X students, whereas students in classes I to IX will have to take their respective exams by 28 February of the same month.

The intermediate students, too, are waiting for their Sankranthi vacation, which is likely to begin on January 13. However, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has yet to declare the official vacation dates.

While the students enjoy their mini-break, there is a looming pressure to keep them focused on the preparation and their upcoming examinations. The proximity of the date of the examinations compels them to use each available minute most appropriately to energize themselves.

