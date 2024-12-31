Anurag Kashyap Slams Bollywood, Plans Relocation to South India for Creative Freedom

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for his groundbreaking work in Hindi cinema, has expressed frustration with the Bollywood industry. In a recent interview, Kashyap revealed that he is dissatisfied with how the industry functions, particularly its focus on profit margins and reluctance to embrace creative risks.

"I can't experiment anymore. Producers are only interested in making money. The joy of filmmaking is gone," Kashyap shared. "That’s why I plan to move out of Mumbai next year. I want to go where there’s more creative stimulation. Otherwise, I’ll just grow old and frustrated."

Kashyap also criticized Bollywood's tendency to remake successful films rather than take risks on original ideas. He mentioned that a film like Manjummel Boys might never see the light of day in Bollywood, but the industry would prefer remaking something already successful.

Additionally, Kashyap pointed out the entitlement of first-generation actors, who are more focused on becoming stars than embracing the craft of acting.

With these concerns, Kashyap plans to shift his focus to South India, hoping to find a more creative and fulfilling environment for his future projects.