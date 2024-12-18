Andhra Pradesh Public Holidays 2025: Complete List & Dates
The Andhra Pradesh government has officially released the holiday list for state government employees for the year 2025. This includes both general and optional holidays, with a provision for employees to avail up to five optional holidays during the year, regardless of their religion.
Key Details:
State government offices will remain closed on second Saturdays and Sundays in 2025.
General holidays are set for various festivals and occasions.
The government has clarified that if there are any changes in the dates for significant events such as Ramadan, Bakrid, Moharrum, or Eid Milad-un-Nabi due to moon sighting or adjustments in the Hindu calendar, these will be announced through print and electronic media.
General Holidays for Andhra Pradesh in 2025:
- 13th January (Monday): Bhogi
- 14th January (Tuesday): Makara Sankranti
- 15th January (Wednesday): Kanuma
- 26th January (Sunday): Republic Day
- 26th February (Wednesday): Maha Sivaratri
- 14th March (Friday): Holi
- 30th March (Sunday): Ugadi
- 31st March (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)
- 5th April (Saturday): Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birth Anniversary
- 6th April (Sunday): Srirama Navami
- 14th April (Monday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birth Anniversary
- 18th April (Friday): Good Friday
- 7th June (Saturday): Bakrid (Eid-ul-Zuha)
- 6th July (Sunday): Moharrum
- 8th August (Friday): Varalakshmi Vratam
- 15th August (Friday): Independence Day
- 16th August (Saturday): Sri Krishna Ashtami
- 27th August (Wednesday): Vinayaka Chavithi
- 5th September (Friday): Milad-un-Nabi (SAWS)
- 30th September (Tuesday): Durgashtami
- 2nd October (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti & Vijaya Dasami
- 20th October (Monday): Deepavali
- 25th December (Thursday): Christmas
- Festivals/Occasions Falling on Sundays in 2025:
- The following festivals will fall on Sundays in 2025:
- 26th January: Republic Day
- 30th March: Ugadi
- 6th April: Srirama Navami
- 6th July: Moharrum
Optional Holidays for Andhra Pradesh in 2025:
The government has also provided a list of Optional Holidays, which employees can choose to observe. They can avail up to five optional holidays throughout the year:
- 1st January (Wednesday): New Year’s Day
- 13th January (Monday): Birthday of Hazrath Ali (R.A.)
- 27th January (Monday): Shab-e-Meraj
- 14th February (Friday): Shab-e-Barath
- 22nd March (Saturday): Shahadat Hazrat Ali (R.A.)
- 27th March (Thursday): Shab-e-Qadar
- 28th March (Friday): Jamatul Veda
- 10th April (Thursday): Mahaveer Jayanti
- 30th April (Wednesday): Basava Jayanti
- 12th May (Monday): Buddha Purnima
- 15th June (Sunday): Eid-e-Gadeer
- 27th June (Friday): Ratha Yatra
- 5th July (Saturday): Moharrum (1947 Hijhri)
- 15th August (Friday): Parsi New Year’s Day/Arbaeen
The government encourages employees to select their optional holidays in accordance with the provided guidelines. The holiday list ensures that employees can observe various cultural and religious events while ensuring smooth functioning of government operations.
Also read: December 24 - 26: 3-Day holidays for schools in Telangana for Christmas