Andhra Pradesh Public Holidays 2025: Complete List & Dates

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially released the holiday list for state government employees for the year 2025. This includes both general and optional holidays, with a provision for employees to avail up to five optional holidays during the year, regardless of their religion.

Key Details:

State government offices will remain closed on second Saturdays and Sundays in 2025.

General holidays are set for various festivals and occasions.

The government has clarified that if there are any changes in the dates for significant events such as Ramadan, Bakrid, Moharrum, or Eid Milad-un-Nabi due to moon sighting or adjustments in the Hindu calendar, these will be announced through print and electronic media.

General Holidays for Andhra Pradesh in 2025:

13th January (Monday): Bhogi

14th January (Tuesday): Makara Sankranti

15th January (Wednesday): Kanuma

26th January (Sunday): Republic Day

26th February (Wednesday): Maha Sivaratri

14th March (Friday): Holi

30th March (Sunday): Ugadi

31st March (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)

5th April (Saturday): Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birth Anniversary

6th April (Sunday): Srirama Navami

14th April (Monday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birth Anniversary

18th April (Friday): Good Friday

7th June (Saturday): Bakrid (Eid-ul-Zuha)

6th July (Sunday): Moharrum

8th August (Friday): Varalakshmi Vratam

15th August (Friday): Independence Day

16th August (Saturday): Sri Krishna Ashtami

27th August (Wednesday): Vinayaka Chavithi

5th September (Friday): Milad-un-Nabi (SAWS)

30th September (Tuesday): Durgashtami

2nd October (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti & Vijaya Dasami

20th October (Monday): Deepavali

25th December (Thursday): Christmas

Festivals/Occasions Falling on Sundays in 2025:

The following festivals will fall on Sundays in 2025:

26th January: Republic Day

30th March: Ugadi

6th April: Srirama Navami

6th July: Moharrum

Optional Holidays for Andhra Pradesh in 2025:

The government has also provided a list of Optional Holidays, which employees can choose to observe. They can avail up to five optional holidays throughout the year:

1st January (Wednesday): New Year’s Day

13th January (Monday): Birthday of Hazrath Ali (R.A.)

27th January (Monday): Shab-e-Meraj

14th February (Friday): Shab-e-Barath

22nd March (Saturday): Shahadat Hazrat Ali (R.A.)

27th March (Thursday): Shab-e-Qadar

28th March (Friday): Jamatul Veda

10th April (Thursday): Mahaveer Jayanti

30th April (Wednesday): Basava Jayanti

12th May (Monday): Buddha Purnima

15th June (Sunday): Eid-e-Gadeer

27th June (Friday): Ratha Yatra

5th July (Saturday): Moharrum (1947 Hijhri)

15th August (Friday): Parsi New Year’s Day/Arbaeen

The government encourages employees to select their optional holidays in accordance with the provided guidelines. The holiday list ensures that employees can observe various cultural and religious events while ensuring smooth functioning of government operations.

Also read: December 24 - 26: 3-Day holidays for schools in Telangana for Christmas