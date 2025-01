Telangana Public Holidays 2025 Complete List: Official

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the official list of public holidays for 2025, applicable to government offices, educational institutions, banks, and private-sector establishments. The schedule includes national holidays, regional festivals, and religious observances, enabling residents to plan their year effectively.

Telangana Public Holidays 2025

January 2025

1 January (Wednesday): New Year’s Day

13 January (Monday): Bhogi

14 January (Tuesday): Pongal/Sankranti

26 January (Sunday): Republic Day

February 2025

12 February (Wednesday): Guru Ravidas Jayanti

26 February (Wednesday): Maha Shivaratri

March 2025

14 March (Friday): Holi

30 March (Sunday): Gudi Padwa

31 March (Monday): Eid al-Fitr

April 2025

5 April (Saturday): Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti

6 April (Sunday): Ram Navami

10 April (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti

14 April (Monday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti & Tamil New Year

18 April (Friday): Good Friday

29 April (Tuesday): Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti

30 April (Wednesday): Basava Jayanti

May 2025

1 May (Thursday): May Day

June 2025

6 June (Sunday): Bakrid/Eid al-Adha

11 June (Wednesday): Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

29 June – 20 July (Sunday to Sunday): Bonalu Festival

July 2025

3 July (Thursday): Karkidaka Vavu Bali

27 July (Sunday): Muharram

August 2025

15 August (Friday): Independence Day

16 August (Saturday): Janmashtami

27 August (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi

September 2025

2 September (Tuesday): Ramdev Jayanti

4 September (Thursday): Eid-e-Milad

7 September (Sunday): Mahalaya Amavasya

22 September (Monday): Ghatasthapana/Bathukamma

October 2025

1 October (Wednesday): Maha Navami

2 October (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti & Vijaya Dashami

20–22 October (Monday to Wednesday): Deepavali

November 2025

1 November (Saturday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

5 November (Wednesday): Kartika Purnima

24 November (Monday): Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day

December 2025

25 December (Thursday): Christmas Day

Key Highlights for 2025

Long Weekends: Holidays like Ganesh Chaturthi (27 August, Wednesday) and Christmas (25 December, Thursday) offer opportunities for extended breaks.

Cultural Festivals: Regional celebrations such as Bonalu (June–July) and Bathukamma (22 September) highlight Telangana’s heritage.

Note: Dates for lunar-based festivals (e.g., Eid, Muharram) may vary slightly based on moon sightings. Confirm closer to the dates.

Plan Ahead

Residents can leverage this list to schedule vacations, family events, and travel. Government offices and schools will remain closed on these days, while private organizations may follow modified schedules. Stay updated on official announcements for last-minute changes.