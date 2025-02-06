Additional Holiday declared in Telugu states on February 27

In a welcome turn of events, the government has declared an extra holiday for students on February 27th, much to their glee. Students had initially expected only one holiday on February 26th, as it was Shivaratri. However, with the declaration of elections for MLC seats, the government has declared an extra holiday for schools in some districts.

Elections for MLC seats are going to be conducted on February 27th and the government declared holidays for the schools in those districts where polls will be held. In Andhra Pradesh, the districts include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari, while Krishna and Guntur districts also declare the holiday. Similarly, in Telangana, the districts Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda also declared the holiday on February 27th.

Graduate and Teacher MLC seats are being contested in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana elections. The notification for the elections was given on February 3rd and candidates can file nominations till February 10th. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on February 11th. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till 13th February.

Polling will take place on 27th February from 8 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on March 3rd. The result will be declared on the same day.

This extra holiday has come as a welcome surprise for students, who were expecting a long stretch of school days after the Shivaratri holiday. The government's decision to declare a holiday on February 27th has brought a smile to the faces of students, who can now look forward to an extra day of relaxation and fun.

