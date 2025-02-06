Ed Sheeran, AR Rahman serve delectable treat of ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Urvashi’ mash-up to Chennai

Chennai was treated to an unforgettable performance on Wednesday night when Ed Sheeran and A. R. Rahman teamed up for a special collaboration. The two music icons performed an incredible mash-up of Sheeran’s global hit “Shape of You” and Rahman’s classic “Urvashi.” The upbeat rhythm of “Shape of You” set the stage for Rahman’s soulful vocals, blending the best of Western pop and Indian music. Sheeran strummed his guitar while Rahman took the mic, creating an electrifying moment for the audience.

The show opened with playback singer Jonita Gandhi, known for songs like “Gilehriyaan” and “Dil Ka Telephone.” A long-time fan of Sheeran, Jonita was thrilled to perform before him in Chennai. She shared her admiration for Sheeran’s versatility, noting how he effortlessly blends different genres. Despite missing his last performance in Mumbai, she was excited to share the stage with him this time.

This concert was part of Ed Sheeran’s ongoing + – = ÷ x Tour, organized by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. Last year, Sheeran also performed in Mumbai with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh, sharing an Instagram video of their fun meet-up. In the video, Diljit and Sheeran were seen vibing together, with Diljit calling it “ONE LOVE.”

The night in Chennai was a celebration of music’s power to unite people across cultures, with Sheeran and Rahman delivering a performance that will be remembered for years.