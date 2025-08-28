Lollapalooza 2026: Linkin Park’s First Ever India Concert Confirmed After 20 Years

After years of fan speculation, Linkin Park is finally making its long awaited entry into India in January 2026. The iconic band will headline Lollapalooza India 2026, performing on January 25 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course as the centrepiece of their From Zero World Tour, which began in September 2024.

The band shared their excitement in a newsletter saying that India has been somewhere they have wanted to play for a long time and that their fans here are incredibly passionate. They expressed joy at finally bringing their live show to India. The announcement comes just as general ticket sales go live through BookMyShow and the Lollapalooza India website.

This festival marks Linkin Park’s first ever concert in India and is a historic moment for fans who have waited decades. The tour spans multiple continents including Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and South America, with Mumbai promising to be one of the most celebrated stops of all.

With over forty global artists expected at the festival, fans are already speculating about the full lineup, with hopes that additional major names will be added. For Indian fans of Linkin Park, this marks the realisation of a long held dream.