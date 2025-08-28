Mahesh Babu's Sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar First Look in Jatadhara Out

The eagerly awaited supernatural mythological thriller JATADHARA recently unveiled its captivating teaser, starring Nava Dhalapathy Sudheer Babu alongside Bollywood sensation Sonakshi Sinha in what are touted as their most transformative roles to date. The teaser has garnered an overwhelming response, setting the stage for a unique cinematic journey. As a Pan-India bilingual film, Jatadhara promises to reinterpret Indian mythology through a dark, modern lens, blending high-impact visuals, mythic storytelling, and intense performances into a compelling narrative of cosmic conflict. Helmed by directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film poises itself as a gripping and immersive experience.

Meanwhile, the makers have revealed the introduction of a significant new character, Shilpa Shirodkar’s portrayal of Shobha. Presented in a striking first-look poster, she appears draped in a black saree, seated before a sacred fire pit decorated with ritualistic elements such as skulls and offerings. The poster exudes a strong, mystical energy, symbolizing her character’s embodiment of greed evolving into the dark art of tantra. Shirodkar’s intense and solemn presence perfectly complements the film’s supernatural and spiritual tone.

Produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Prerna Arora, and their teams under the banner of Zee Studios and Prerna Arora Productions, Jatadhara features a soundtrack by Zee Music Company and creative direction by Divya Vijay. The project benefits from the strategic vision of Umesh Kumar Bansal and the support of producers Shivin Narang, Nikhil Nanda, Aruna Agarwal, Shilpa Singhal, along with co-producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora. This film marks a significant milestone for Prerna Arora, who is known for her work on acclaimed titles like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman, and Pari, and continues to champion bold, high-concept cinema that reshapes myth-inspired storytelling for contemporary audiences.

With its trailblazing team and genre-bending premise, Jatadhara stands out as one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of the year.