Who is Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia? Everything About His Early Life, Family, and Kids!

Zubeen Garg, the legendary singer, composer, and cultural icon from Assam, passed away in Singapore on September 18, 2025, following a tragic scuba diving accident. He was 52. Known across India for his hit songs such as Ya Ali from Gangster and countless regional classics, Zubeen’s voice became the heartbeat of Assamese culture and one of the most distinctive sounds in Indian music. His untimely death has left fans and admirers in shock, mourning the loss of a man who gave so much both on and off stage.

Everything You Need to Know About Zubeen Garg, His Wife, Family, Kids, and More

Born Zubeen Borthakur on November 18, 1972, he grew up in a family deeply rooted in music and literature. His father, Mohini Mohon Borthakur, was a magistrate, poet, and lyricist who wrote under the pen name Kapil Thakur, while his mother Ily Borthakur was a singer. Zubeen was named after the renowned conductor Zubin Mehta, a reflection of his family’s love for music. He had two sisters, one of whom, Jongki Borthakur, tragically died in a car accident in 2002, a loss that deeply affected him.

Zubeen married fashion designer Garima Saikia from Golaghat on February 4, 2002. Their marriage was a steady partnership, with Garima choosing to remain largely private while supporting her husband’s career and philanthropic work. Though the couple did not have biological children, Zubeen was known for his compassion and humanitarian outlook.

He adopted or took responsibility for nearly 15 underprivileged children over the years, giving them love, shelter, and access to education. One story often recalled is his adoption of a young girl named Kajali, whom he rescued from abusive conditions while she was working as a domestic help. To many, these acts spoke of a man whose heart was as large as his talent.

His education began at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School and later Karimganj College, but he left his B.Sc program midway to pursue music full time. His early training came from his mother and later through gurus who taught him classical, folk, and instrumental music. He grew into a multi-instrumentalist, fluent in tabla, guitar, dhol, and piano, and capable of singing in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Nepali, and more than half a dozen other languages.

On September 18, Zubeen was in Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival. During a scuba diving session, he developed breathing difficulties underwater. Despite being rushed to Singapore General Hospital and given immediate CPR, doctors could not revive him, and he was declared dead around 2:30 PM IST. His sudden passing stunned not only Assam but also millions of admirers worldwide.

Zubeen’s legacy extends far beyond music. He was a philanthropist, donating to flood relief, opening his own property for use as a care center during the COVID-19 crisis, and tirelessly supporting cultural and social causes in Assam. For many, he was more than a singer; he was a symbol of hope, generosity, and Assamese pride.

As tributes pour in from across the world, Zubeen Garg’s music, his love for his people, and his deep humanitarian spirit will ensure that his memory lives on forever.