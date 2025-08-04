K-Pop Band Purple Kiss Announces Breakup After Years of Spreading Musical Joy

Purple Kiss, a K-pop female trio, will formally break up this year in November. Regretfully, it will conclude their four-year odyssey, which started in 2021 when the group made its debut. Their agency, RBW, verified the news. On August 4, they issued a statement.

Later this year, the group is expected to split up. They won't be bidding farewell just yet, though. Throughout the upcoming months, Purple Kiss will stick to their original plan, which includes releasing their first album in English at the end of August. In addition, they will tour the United States, go to Japan for promotional purposes, and end with a final performance in South Korea, where they will bid their devoted followers, known as PLORY, farewell.

RBW reports that the members made the decision after extensive deliberation and candid discussions. We had lengthy and in-depth conversations on how to proceed because of the members' strong affection for the group. Consequently, we came to a consensus founded on respect for one another and encouragement of each member's unique aspirations," the agency stated.

Additionally, RBW expressed gratitude to the members and their supporters for their consistent commitment during the highs and lows. They said, "Every moment shone brightly because of the members who have always stood steadfastly by their side and gave their all with passion and PLORY."

In the busy K-pop scene, Purple Kiss has subtly carved out a niche for themselves since their March 2021 debut. Songs like Sweet Juice, Zombie, and Ponzona influenced their identity as musicians who were open to trying new things and developing as a result. They weren't always chart-toppers, but their uniqueness and stage presence won them fans.

Fans can anticipate a final celebration of the group's journey as disbandment approaches. Soon, information on their farewell promotions should be released.