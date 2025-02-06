Akshay Oberoi gifts himself a swanky new car

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi has marked a significant milestone by purchasing the luxurious Volvo C40, fulfilling a long-standing wish.

A source revealed that this special purchase comes after a decade, during which the actor had previously showcased his creative flair by customizing and designing his own car—a testament to his passion for automobiles. The Volvo C40 purchase isn't just about the car; it's a celebration of Akshay's recent professional success and the steady rise in his career.

The actor also expressed his gratitude towards his wife, Jyothi, for being his constant pillar of support. Sharing his excitement, Akshay stated, “Buying the Volvo C40 is a dream come true for me. It’s been 10 years since I last bought a car, and back then, I put my creativity into designing it myself. But this time, I decided to treat myself to this incredible luxury car as a reward for the hard work and progress in my career.”

He added, “I’m immensely thankful to my wife, Jyothi, who has stood by me through thick and thin, and to my fans, who inspire me to keep pushing boundaries. Your love and support mean the world to me, and I dedicate this milestone to all of you. Here's to many more journeys, on-screen and off-screen, in this beauty!.”

Work-wise, Akshay Oberoi will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," produced by Karan Johar.

The actor had earlier shared, “It has taken me 14 years to get the attention of a powerhouse like Dharma Productions, and for me, this is a huge personal milestone.”

“In our industry, Karan Johar's films are known not only for their storytelling but for the impact they have on the audience. Being part of a Dharma film is like joining a legacy—it’s a dream for any actor because of the immense exposure, reach, and respect that comes with it.”

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," directed by Shashank Khaitan, also stars Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul.

