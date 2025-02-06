Chhattisgarh Government Declares three Local Holidays in 2025

The General Administration Department of Chhattisgarh has cheered up government employees and school students in the state with the declaration of three local holidays for the calendar year 2025. The holidays will be observed in government offices, institutions, and schools in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar and Raipur city.

According to the notification, the three local holidays will be held on August 27, September 30, and October 21. These dates coincide with significant festivals and events during the Hindu calendar, namely Ganesh Chaturthi, Maha Ashtami, and Govardhan Puja, which falls on the second day of Diwali.

These local holidays would come as a relief to government employees and school students in Chhattisgarh, so that they may now plan for holidays and celebrate accordingly. This will provide opportunities for employees and students to spend quality time with their families and friends and to rejuvenate before going back to work and school.

All government and private schools in the state will be closed on these local holidays, thus giving students a much-needed break from their routine academic schedule. The holidays will also give teachers and school staff a chance to relax and recharge.

However local holidays declared under this ordinance will not be applied to banks, treasuries, and sub-treasuries. Banks, treasuries, and sub-treasuries will be operational as usual and their employees will not enjoy the local holidays.

In addition to the local holidays, the state government of Chhattisgarh has released a separate notification regarding the dates for urban body and panchayat polls. According to the notification, public holidays are declared on each of the poll dates: 11 February, 17 February, and 20 February. Voting will take place on February 23 but since it happens to be Sunday, a special public holiday does not exist.

The declaration of public holidays on voting days is an encouragement to the citizens to vote. The government provides a holiday on voting days so that citizens can participate in the democratic process without any obstacles and increase the number of voters.

Overall, the announcement of local holidays and public holidays on voting days is a positive development for government employees, school students, and citizens in Chhattisgarh. It reflects the government's commitment to promoting work-life balance, encouraging citizen participation in the democratic process, and providing a well-deserved break for students.

Also read: February 6 Schools holiday or not?