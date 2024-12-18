Indians Choose Business Class for a Luxurious Travel Experience this Holiday Season

This holiday season, many Indians are opting for a more comfortable flying experience by upgrading to business class for both domestic and international flights. Data from MakeMyTrip reveals that the demand for business class has increased by 50% this year compared to last year. International bookings have surged by 80%, while domestic travel in business class has seen a 27% rise.

The main reason behind this shift is the growing desire for more comfort during flights. Travelers are prioritizing extra legroom, better meals, and improved in-flight entertainment. "People want more comfort and space," said Pramod Singh, a Delhi-based travel agent. "Many are willing to pay more for international flights to enjoy a premium experience." Alok Gupta, another travel agent, added that long-haul flights with the option to relax, watch movies, and sleep comfortably are increasingly popular.

This growing interest in business class is also due to changes in corporate policies. Indiver Rastogi, president of Thomas Cook India, explained that more companies are now offering business class travel to a larger group of employees, not just senior executives. Airlines have made business class more affordable by offering better pricing, loyalty programs, and value-added services. For example, airlines like IndiGo are now offering business class on select routes with special meals and added comfort.

The trend is not limited to international flights. Popular destinations like Bangkok, Bali, and Kathmandu are seeing a high demand for business seats. Domestic routes to cities like Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow are also experiencing an increase in business class bookings, especially on routes connecting major business hubs.

Experts, including Rajesh Magow from MakeMyTrip, attribute this rise in demand to the broader trend of “premiumisation,” where travelers are willing to spend more for a luxurious and memorable holiday experience. With airlines improving their premium services and offering affordable options, business class travel is now accessible to more Indians than ever before.