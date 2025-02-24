Public Holidays: Schools, Banks, and Offices Closed on 13 and 14 March

March 2025 is packed with major festivals, including Holi and Eid ul Fitr, offering government employees and the general public an opportunity for an extended holiday break. A two-day public holiday has been declared for Holi, along with a holiday for Eid ul Fitr, allowing for smart leave planning to enjoy a five-day break.

Holi Holidays: March 13 & 14

According to the holiday schedule released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, Holika Dahan will be observed on Thursday, March 13, followed by Holi on Friday, March 14. In line with this, all schools operating under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council and recognized basic schools will remain closed on these dates. Additionally, all government offices will observe a public holiday on both days.

The Bank Union has also announced a two-day holiday for Holi, meaning all banks across the state will remain closed on March 13 and 14.

Eid ul Fitr Holiday: March 31

Eid ul Fitr, one of the most significant festivals in Islam, will be celebrated on Monday, March 31, 2025. As per the holiday schedule released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council in Prayagraj, a public holiday has been declared on this day. All government offices, banks, and educational institutions will remain closed in observance of the festival.

Plan a 5-Day Holiday in March

Employees of organizations such as the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which follows a five-day workweek, can make the most of this holiday schedule. By taking leave on Wednesday, March 12, they can enjoy an extended break from March 12 to March 16, as March 15 and 16 fall on a Saturday and Sunday, respectively. This provides an excellent opportunity to plan a long vacation or a trip during the festive season.

With Holi and Eid ul Fitr falling in the same month, March 2025 offers a perfect chance for employees to take a well-deserved break and spend quality time with family and friends.